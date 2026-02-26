We Can’t Prosecute Simi, Says Lagos State Govt

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has stated why it would be difficult to prosecute singer-songwriter and actress Simisola “Simi” Kosoko over alleged paedophilia accusations.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, noted that prosecution would be difficult if no survivor or complainant is willing to step forward and officially report the matter.

“The truth is that it will be very difficult to prosecute without a survivor being present,” she said.

Recall that in the past week, social media users have accused the “Duduke” crooner, Simi, of paedophilia after old posts from her X account resurfaced, allegedly suggesting she had sexualised toddlers in her mother’s daycare.

The 37-year-old came under scrutiny after speaking out about growing concerns over sexual assault in Nigeria, following TikToker Mirabel’s allegation that she was raped in her apartment.

When Mirabel later admitted the claim was false, netizens unearthed several of Simi’s posts dating back to 2012.

In one, she reportedly referenced a four-year-old child having a crush on her and “acting like he wants to lock lips”. In another, she allegedly said the same child was “trying to put his hand inside my shirt (sic)”.

Responding to the backlash, Simi stated that she made the posts at the age of 23 while assisting at her mother’s daycare centre.

Her admission prompted renewed calls from netizens for relevant authorities to investigate the matter and take decisive action.

In response to the concerns raised, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) stated on its Instagram page on Tuesday that it is committed to conducting a thorough investigation of all credible reports.

The agency urged anyone with factual information, evidence, direct knowledge, or who has been affected by the issues to come forward.

Adding her voice, Vivour-Adeniyi called on the Ogun State Government to begin a preliminary investigation into the allegations.

According to her, once allegations of abuse or misconduct surface, authorities have a responsibility to take them seriously.

“As for the Simi case, we cannot pretend that we have not seen these reports. We have a duty to at least begin a preliminary investigation,” she said.

However, Vivour-Adeniyi explained that pursuing legal action could be challenging without direct testimony from those involved.

She encouraged any individual who may have experienced sexual abuse, assault, aggression, or defamation to come forward and provide information that could help authorities properly examine the claims.

According to her, reporting such incidents is the first step towards ensuring proper documentation and determining the next course of action.

She further noted that once a formal statement is taken, authorities will be in a better position to decide how to proceed with the case.