We Didn’t Arrest Youths, Elders Protesting Against Port Harcourt Road Construction— Abia Govt

The Abia State government has debunked the reports alleging that Governor Alex Otti ordered the arrest of young men and elders who attended a peace talk regarding the ongoing Port Harcourt Road rehabilitation project in Aba.

The government disclosed this in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Dodoh Okafor.

Okafor said Otti did not at, any time order the arrest of anyone or group of people in connection with any event before and after the flag-off of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

He stated that the majority of Abia residents, irrespective of their cultural and religious affiliations, support the governor’s decision to rehabilitate the dilapidated road.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a trending social media report wherein the authors, for whatever purpose, alleged that Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, had some young people and elders arrested after he allegedly invited them for peace talks in Umuahia.

“To begin with, majority of Ndi Abia from all clans across the state, irrespective of their cultural and religious leanings are profoundly appreciative of the Gov. Otti’s resolve to rehabilitate the long-abandoned Port Harcourt Road which until its collapse in the mid-1990s was a major hub for the sale and repair of heavy duty machineries and spare parts, serving the Port Harcourt industrial complex, further consolidating Aba’s reputation as a major market for manufacturers and big businesses across the country and beyond.

“It is estimated that the collapse and subsequent abandonment of Port Harcourt Road by previous administrations cost the city hundreds of billions of naira in earnings, job opportunities and other missed opportunities.

“It then beggars’ belief that anyone or group would wish to stand against the resolve of the Otti administration to fix that stretch of road, solve the perennial flooding problems in that part of Aba, and make the environment business-friendly once again, as envisaged by Governor Sam Mbakwe of old Imo State who constructed the road to expand the frontiers of economic opportunities in Aba.

“For the records, reports of protests by some youth and subsequent invitation to Umuahia by Governor Alex Otti is untrue and a figment of the imagination of those promoting it, for reasons we cannot immediately determine.

“The Alex Otti administration once again assures well-meaning Abians in particular and Nigerians in general that it is committed to holistically rebuilding and restoring our public infrastructure and shall continue to ignore the antics of detractors seeking to sow seeds of rancour to divide our people.”