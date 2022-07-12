We Don’t Believe In One Nigeria—- MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has hit back at Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for claiming that pro-Biafra agitations had slowed in the South-East as a result of Peter Obi’s election as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

The pro-Biafran group described Gumi’s claims as deceptive and false.

Gumi had on Monday in a Facebook post said IPOB agitations have muffled out with the emergence of Obi as the Labor Party presidential candidate.

The cleric stated that It had become clear that the IPOB outcry was a political gimmick to get power.

But MASSOB in a response to the statement said their goal is to actualize an independent state of Biafra through the principles of nonviolence.

The Biafra group in a statement on Tuesday signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said MASSOB does not have anything against Mr Obi and his plans to save Nigeria from further deterioration

“Our agenda is known, our mission is stated, our position is unshakable and unwavering, and our goal is to actualize an independent state of Biafra through the principles of nonviolence,” the group said.

Continuing, the group said,

“We will never be intimidated or cowed by the chief patron and negotiator of the terrorist movement that is ravaging the entire northern region and the rest of Nigeria.

“MASSOB and other pro-Biafra organisations have nothing against Mr Peter Obi and his plans to save Nigeria from further deterioration.

“We believe in Biafra, he believes in Nigeria. Does it matter if Nigerians elect him as their new president based on his competence and pedigree? It is not our concern.

“Mr Peter Obi is not the first person to run for president since the MASSOB nonviolent self-determination struggle began in September 1999.Why are they tying him to us now?

“MASSOB advised Shiekh Gumi to explain his and other Fulani cabals’ roles in the terrorist attack and prison break in Abuja.”