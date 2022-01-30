We Don’t Have Power To Replace Sanwo-Olu As Governor, Says Governance Advisory Council

The Governance Advisory Council has said it has not picked anybody to replace Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The GAC led by its leader, Tajudeen Olusi, said this in a.statement on Sunday.

There are unconfirmed claims in the state that no governor will serve second term again in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu’s first term mandate will expire on May 29, 2023 and there are rumours that he wants to go for reelection.

The GAC is believed to have stopped former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode from winning the second term ticket of the All Progressives Congress in 2019.

There is a WhatsApp message in circulation that the GAC has found a replacement for Sanwo-Olu but the group, in a statement on Sunday debunked the claim.

The statement read, “The attention of the Governance Advisory Council has been drawn to a vexatious post circulating on WhatsApp purporting that the GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified such an anonymous post with any response. However, because of the possibility that some unwary persons may believe the words contained therein and interpret them as factual, the GAC would like to state as follows:

“That the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

”That the process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

”It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor.

”Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signalled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice. Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“Finally, we urge those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith.”