We Don’t Investigate All Petitions–ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),has said it does not investigate all petitions sent to it.

The Commission revealed this on Monday through Akeem Lawal, Director of Operations ICPC, who spoke to journalists during an interactive session at a 2-day training organised by ICPC at its headquarters in Abuja, to enhance effective reportage of the Commission’s activities and programmes.



According to Lawal, ICPC has a clearing process whereby when petitions are received in a department called Special Service Department, it examines the content of the petition with a view to finding out whether the facts therein fall within its jurisdiction to investigate.

He said: “It is not every petition that is brought here that are actually, within the powers of the commission to investigate.

“Some persons will tell you about land matters between two private persons, we have no right to go into that. Or they will tell you about conflict between husband and wife, we have nothing to do with that.

“Essentially, we focus on documents about government officials with relationships between themselves, or members of the public regarding the issue of fraud, corruption, issue of money theft, public contracts, so on and so forth.”

He said the Commission also works with other agencies.

“What we do, we look at the facts, we don’t just throw the petitions under the table and say we can’t do anything.

“First of all, we acknowledge to the person who has sent it in that we received the petition, but we do not have the power to investigate but we are calling to the police or any other relevant security agency because we usually have collaboration as well with with the EFCC, because when we receive these petitions, some of them may depend on facts bothering on corrupt practices.

“But when you look at it deeply, you discover that the issue is essentially economic and financial crimes because we don’t want conflicts, and we don’t want to have a situation whereby there’s a waste in public resources in terms of personnel and in terms of financial expenditure.

“We rather send them to those agencies more competent to deal with it. So we leave that out and send them to the EFCC and that applies to any other information or any other fact that talks about any advice that another agency can deal with. We sent to those agencies.”

The director also assured that when petitions are sent, ICPC does not just throw them away because it is outside its powers.

“We send them to other agencies to deal with them. So the ones that falls within our authority to deal with, we usually deal with,” he said.