We Don’t Know Why Magu Was Promoted, He’s Not Cleared From Corruption Allegations Yet – Minister

The Federal Government has said the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has not been cleared of corruption allegations yet as report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel that investigated him is still under consideration.

This was made known on Thursday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, during a press briefing organised by the presidential communication team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Magu, who was appointed the EFCC acting Chairman on 9 November 2015 ,was arrested, detained, and then suspended on 7 July 2020, and at several times appeared before the Salami-led panel probing allegations of corruptions against him.

He was subsequently replaced by Muhammed Umar on 10 July 2020.

The panel among other recommendations said Magu should be referred to the Inspector-General of Police for “necessary disciplinary action”, and that he should be prosecuted for the alleged offences.

Quizzed on Thursday on why Magu, despite the recommendations, has not been prosecuted but was rather promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police after being retired.

Dingyadi said the promotion of police officers is under the purview of the Police Service Commission, and that it is only the commission that can speak on why Magu was promoted.

“This is an issue that should have been addressed by PSC, which has been saddled with the responsibility to conduct promotion for police,” he said.

He pointed out that, “They are not here and I’m aware that the police service commission is directly under the presidency so I cannot speak for them,” he said.

“What I know is that Mr Magu has already retired. I think that is all I can say now. The fact that he was promoted is a matter for the police service commission to throw more light on.

“I’m not aware of the position of the government on the report you are talking about and I think it is still being under consideration and it does not mean that when he retires the law won’t catch up with him whenever is found guilty of one thing or the other. I think it is not completely a finished business.”