‘We Don’t Want Another Boss’- Abuja Transport Company Workers Protest MD’s Removal By Wike

Following the removal of the Managing Director of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO) Najeeb Abdulsalam, workers have expressed their displeasure with the development.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the Federal Capital (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike sacked 21 heads of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Parastatals, Agencies, and government companies.

This development led to the immediate removal of Abdulsalam who took over office in June 2023 and was ordered to hand over office to the most senior officer in rank.

Consequently, staff of AUMTCO took to the streets to protest his removal.

In the video seen by THE WHISTLER on Friday, the workers were chanting “We want you back, you can’t go, we don’t want another MD, Please Minister leave our MD for us, he is the only hope we have.”

Another staff said, “Within three months, the man (Abdulsalam) has done a lot of things, and we have seen changes. People who were paid N18,000 have been moved to N30,000 automatically.

“He promised to change our lives, he has started it and we have seen it, we have lots of buses on the ground yet to be deployed, and he has also employed back our staff that were sacked.

“These are progress done in the last three months, and we have seen it. He is yet to fulfill all he promised us, and now he is removed, we are not happy, we need our MD”.