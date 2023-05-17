We Have Evidence Of Corruption Against EFCC Chairman Bawa – Gov Matawalle

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has accused the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa of abusing his office.

Advertisement

Matawalle said he and some “eminent Nigerians” have evidence of Bawa’s corruption and urged him to submit himself for investigation.

He made these accusations on Wednesday in a press statement.

He said, “I will also demand that Abdulrasheed Bawa excuse himself and surrender himself for investigation, as I and some eminent Nigerians have evidence of corrupt practices, breach of public trust and abuse of office against him and the commission led by him.

“Importantly, he needs to come clean with Nigerians on the way and manner he has prosecuted the anti-corruption fight.

“He needs to explain among others how seized assets by the EFCC are being sold without adherence to due process.”

Advertisement

The governor further asked Bawa to explain how he has assumed the “role of the plaintiff, prosecutor and jury and how he has executed his brand of plea bargaining with suspected criminals and saboteurs of the Nigerian economy and agenda who, instead of being put on trial, are walking freely all over Nigeria.

“It is when the EFCC Chair does this and becomes open, non-selective and all-embracing with his invitation, that will we take him seriously.

“It is only then will serious-minded officers who have served the people selflessly and meritoriously, and are not opposed to an examination of their books, and indeed Nigerians generally, take him seriously.”

According to Matawalle, without this, “it is just a case of another person in government who has some explaining to do himself over allegations of corruption, high-handedness and abuse of office now asking others to account, by so doing, merely giving Nigerians a comic relief from the present challenging times they are experiencing.”

He therefore encouraged Bawa to step aside and be probed, while the Commission extends its investigation to the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Advertisement

He urged the EFCC boss to ensure the Commission’s investigation is wholistic and not selective by harassing governors alone.

He said: “investigation must be holistic and not selective. It is in this respect that the recent invitations (to governors) and pronouncement by the EFCC Chair is imbalance, incomplete, hypocritical and unnecessarily skewed.

“This is counterproductive to the anti-corruption crusade itself, that is if Malam Bawa is actually committed to one.

“In a bid to help the obvious knowledge-gap and inertia exhibited by the EFCC Chair, the probe should be all embracing and cover all officers.

“I demand that the EFCC chair extend similar invitations to officers of the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council, which is the highest tier of government in the country.”