“We Have Lost A Brother; Flt Lt Abubakar Alkali” — Family Member Confirms Death Of Officer In NAF Jet Crash

A family member of one of the officers reported to have been on the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), aircraft have confirmed the death of Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali.

Sule Dauda, who issued a statement on behalf of the family said the crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna State.

Dauda said the late officer was buried at about 5:30 pm, in line with Muslim burial rites at the NAF Airforce Base in Kaduna.

Also, a Facebook user whose post further confirmed the report said, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. We lost a brother today; Flt Lt Abubakar Alkali”.

This website had earlier reported that Flight Lieutenant Karatu was also onboard alongside Alkali when the incident occurred.

The trainer aircraft was in a training session when it reportedly crashed with two pilots on board.

The NAF authorities are yet to react to the incident.

No fewer than 20 officers have died in the last 14 months following four reported crashes of fighter aircraft belonging to the NAF.