‘We Have Lost A Grassroot Politician’—APC Mourns Death Of Dogonyaro

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of lawmaker Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), describing him as “selfless.”

Dogonyaro a respected member of the APC and a legislator representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives died on May 10, 2024.

In a statement signed by Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, the party said, “All Progressives Congress (APC) has received, with shock and sadness, report of the passing of Hon. Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), a senior member of our great Party, and highly resourceful legislator representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives.”

According to the statement, Dogonyaro, is known for his dedication to public service, who left behind a legacy of tireless commitment to improving the lives of his constituents and all Nigerians.

It noted that Dogonyaro’ role as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control underscored his passion for tackling pressing health challenges.

“Our great Party mourns a distinguished federal lawmaker who dedicated his time, talents and resources to improving the welfare of his constituents and Nigerians, particularly in his role as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control.

“The APC family has lost a grassroots politician who will be fondly remembered for his selfless and invaluable contributions to the growth and success of our great Party.

“Our solemn thoughts and prayers are with his family, federal lawmakers of the 10th National Assembly, particularly the leadership and members of the House of Representatives, the Jigawa State Government, and his constituents at this difficult time. May Hon. Isa Dogonyaro’s soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement added.