We Have Made Terrorists Understand That You Can’t Kill People And Shout ‘God Is Great’- Buhari Tells UN

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja told the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres that when he assumed office as Nigeria’s president in 2015, security concerns in the North East was a major problem but his administration has been able to bring it under control.

Buhari, under the All Progressive Congress had in 2015, defeated ex-president Goodluck Jonathan of the People’s Democratic party.

In a statement signed by one of Buhari’s aides, Femi Adesina, the president highlighted the fact that the current administration has made progress in securing the country and reintegrating internally displaced persons.

“When we assumed office, the North-East was the major security problem we inherited in 2015 but we have been able to make people understand that you cannot kill people and shout ‘Allahu Akbar,’ (God is great!).

“It is either you don’t know what you are saying or you are simply stupid. God is a God of justice, so you cannot kill people and say God is great. Luckily the people understood our message and it has made great impact,’’ he said.

The President maintained that “terrorism remains a threat to global peace, security and progress, with many already killed, while millions had been displaced by the insurgents over many years.”

He expressed gratitude to the United Nations and some world leaders for partnering with Nigeria in fighting terrorism.

“President Buhari told the UN scribe that the government had started a gradual, but steady process of resettlement and reintegration where citizens get encouraged to return to their farms, businesses and other pursuits in life,” Adesina added.

On his part, the UN Scribe, who visited Borno State , said he saw hope in eyes of the people.

“Yesterday, I visited Maiduguri where the United Nations is supporting the internally displaced. I was deeply moved by their stories and struggles.

“These include the struggles with hunger, with the World Food Programme projecting 4.1 million people in the North East of Nigeria to be food insecure in the upcoming lean season,’’ he said.

Guterres said the United Nations had called for an additional 351 million dollars as part of the overall 1.1 billion dollars for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

“But despite all they have seen and endured, the people I met remain hopeful and committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives,” he said.

Gutteres further said that the war in Ukraine will make things worse on global food, energy and financial systems, adding:

“That’s why, in the earliest days of this war, I established the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance, involving all UN Agencies and international financial institutions. The Steering Committee is chaired by Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed.”