We Have ‘Right’ To Retaliate Iran Attacks, Gulf Countries Warn

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gulf states have condemned Iran’s “unjustified” attacks against them, stressing their “right to respond.”

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, which are members of the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have reported Iranian attacks on their territories after the U.S. and Israel unleashed a bombing campaign on Iran on Saturday.

After an extraordinary meeting of GCC on Sunday, ministers said that “in light of this unjustified Iranian aggression against GCC countries, they will take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and to protect their territories, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression.”

In response to U.S.-Israeli attacks, Iran has attacked Israel as well as the Gulf states several times since Saturday.

Some of the attacks were directed against U.S. military bases there.