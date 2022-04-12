‘We Know The Source Of Attack On Late Miyetti Allah’s Chairman

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reacted to the death of Adamu Aliyu, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Gwagwalada Area Council.

Aliyu was reportedly killed alongside four others near Daku village, in the Dobi ward of the council on April 7 while returning from Izom market in bordering Niger State where he went to sell cows.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ben Igweh while fielding questions from journalists in a press briefing said the chairman was trailed by miscreants who wanted the proceeds from the cows he had traded.

“The killing of the Miyetti Allah: The Chairman went to Niger State to sell cows and they trailed him from Niger State and attacked him to collect the money he sold, from him and we are working on it.

“We have discovered the source. I don’t need to open up what we are doing at the moment,” DCP Igweh said, noting that a discrete investigation is ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book.

He was, however, silent as to whether any arrests have been made since the incident.

The secretary, MACBAN, Mohammed Usman who earlier confirmed the incident said three persons were abducted while three others sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

Usman also disclosed the names of the casualties including Aleh, Aliyu, Muhammadu and Saidu.

Insecurity has gradually taken form in suburb areas of the FCT, and this led to a call for an emergency security meeting by the Minister of the FCT, Muhammed Bello over the weekend.

Bello who met with the heads of security agencies across the FCT said there was a need for synergy, to mitigate the invasion of miscreants into the capital city.