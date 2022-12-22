We Know Those Behind Viral Video Of PDP Guber Candidate Mba, Says Agbo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, Barr Charles Agbo, says those behind the viral song/video portraying the PDP guber candidate in the state, Mr. Peter Mba, as corrupt ‘are known’ and that ‘necessary actions will be taken’ in due course.

The song had alleged that Mba’s investments in his Pinnacle Oil were looted funds belonging to Enugu people.

Agbo, a member of the PDP Campaign Council, said the jingle is libelous, adding that ‘social media have mechanisms to check such abuses’. He spoke during the ‘Political Voices’, a political programme of Enugu-based Dream 92.5Fm on Wednesday.

He said, “Let’s play according to rules. We shouldn’t abuse social media. You can’t malign someone’s business in the name of politics. It is reprehensible for faceless people to malign someone’s business. They should come with fair questions.

“You don’t criminalise him before questioning him about his finances. If you call someone a thief, you may be sued.”

On those behind the viral message, Barr Agbo said, “It is nothing difficult to ascertain. We have digital capacities. Tracking them is not difficult. The background of those nefarious songs is known. We are aware of who they are. They are being taken care of.”

However, Labour Party’s chairman, Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Barr Nnadume Offorkansi, who was also on the programme, advised the PDP guber candidate in the state to make himself available to the electorate for interrogations.

According to him, “Name-calling is not good, but once you accept to run for public offices, you have no secret again. So the option is to come clean. Those contestants can come on the media to clear the air.

“There was an allegation of the PDP candidate purchasing the guber ticket in the state. Let the governor and the candidate clear the air on the issue.”

Our correspondent reports that the viral song has unsettled the polity of the state in the past few days.