We Left PDP Because It Jettisoned What Alex Ekwueme Fought For– Enugu LP Guber Candidate

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, Sunday, said many in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) left to join the Labour Party because it Jettisoned zoning.

He also expressed worries over alleged racketeering of permanent voters’ cards by some political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Edeoga, a former member of the House of Representatives, stated this in an interview in Enugu. He said, “I have received complaints, especially about PDP who go to rural areas, collect people’s PVCs, their numbers and give them money and snap them pictures. We have made inquiries with INEC, and it said those things cannot be used anyhow.

“But still we are worried. We advise our people to guide their PVCs jealously. It is their weapon of change for better life. Those that have not collected theirs should hurry up and collect them to make them instruments of change which we need presently.”

On the chances of his party at the forthcoming polls in a PDP-dominated state, Edeoga said most PDP faithful left the party physically and spiritually when the party jettisoned its rotational presidency between the South and the North, which was the foundational principle of the party.

In his words, “Those human beings who built PDP came for a purpose. The animating principle was inclusiveness. The central idea was rotational presidency. That was what Alex Ekwueme fought for: that the presidency of Nigeria should rotate between the North and the South. Immediately PDP destroyed the idea of rotation of presidency from the North to the South as exhibited in the Atiku Abubakar presidency, most of the people and structures that enabled PDP left.

“Some left physically, some left spiritually. The minds are no longer there. Human beings are the structure. They are moving. Before now, they had moved to All Progressives Congress to make it strong, and it won. Those human beings who did not find fulfilment in APC and PDP have moved again. The ground has shifted again. Those who have not realised it are those in the titanic ship that sank in the ocean. They didn’t know that water had seeped underneath. And the occupants were still pumping their champagne.

“The same thing in Nigeria: those who say LP has no structure, they don’t know that water has entered the foundational structure of the PDP, and it is going down.”