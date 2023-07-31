We ‘ll Aggressively Develop Our Gas Transportation Projects To Achieve Affordable, Clean Energy For Nigerians—Kyari

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari has said that the national oil company will aggressively pursue it’s gas development and gas transportation projects to increase energy accessibility, affordability and sustainability for Nigerians

Advertisement

Kyari said this on Monday in Lagos, while delivering a keynote address at the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Annual International Conference and Exhibition.

He spoke on the theme, “Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa.”

Represented by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPCL, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, the GCEO said Nigeria has about 209.5 Trillion Cubic Feet of natural gas reserves with a potential upside of up to 600 TCF, adding that this is an enormous resource that would drive cleaner and affordable energy vision.

He said while there are alternative energy sources such as solar and wind, unlike gas, they are faced with technology limitations as these alternative energy sources are still not affordable and cannot meet the high energy demands of industries, cities and remote environments.

He appreciated the SPE on the consistency in leading pivotal industry professional assemblage, adding that African countries still grapple with strategies of balancing energy availability with meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals No 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and No 13 (climate actions).

Advertisement

He said, “Energy accessibility means ensuring all citizens can access reliable, modern energy, irrespective of their location or socio-economic status.

“Energy affordability entails ensuring energy and its infrastructure are priced so they can be obtained without financial strain by Africans, while Energy sustainability implies that our energy use does not harm the local environment or exhaust resources, affecting future generations.

“This is indeed a trilemma situation and the delicate balance between political will, technological innovation, effective market mechanisms, well-crafted policy interventions, and capacity building. It also demands a multi-stakeholder approach, one that involves government, the private sector, civil society, host community and the public at large.

“In the past few years, the Nigerian energy industry has witnessed strategic transformation which has given birth to a viable industry legislation, the PIA, and a long-term gas-centered energy transition plan.

“On the policy front, we have also seen the emergence of the incorporation of our national oil company from NNPC to NNPC Limited. The PIA also provides for NNPC Ltd. to engage in the renewable energy business; and the Nigerian Climate Act for mainstreaming climate change actions to achieve low emissions, inclusive green growth, and sustainable economic development.

Advertisement

“Nigeria is not transitioning away from the hydrocarbons; however, we hope to see an increase in the footprint of alternative cleaner energy sources in the foreseeable future amid fossil fuel dominance. We use what we have to get to our desired destination.

“This is the reason that NNPC Limited has identified gas as a transition fuel and we are expanding our gas development and gas infrastructure across the country to increase energy accessibility.

“NNPC Limited plans to sustain and increase our aggressive gas development and gas transportation projects to achieve affordable and clean energy which is the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Goal No. 7, as our strategic energy plan towards finding a balance for the energy trilemma.”

He urged all industry stakeholders and SPE Nigeria Council to contribute to ensuring the provision of affordable, clean, and efficient energy options to all stakeholders comprising over 200 million Nigerians, under a just and equitable transition.

This, Kyari noted, includes not only their efforts in harnessing the existing energy resources but also in innovative research, development, and adoption of new and emerging technologies in the energy sector.

“Our collective success will be defined by how we deliver affordable wide range of energy sources sustainably. All of these cannot be achieved if we do not have security of our operations.

Advertisement

“We will continue to further deepen collaboration amongst all the relevant stakeholders; government security agencies, host communities and others to enhance our energy security.

“This will require provision of adequate and timely investments to build resilient energy systems capable of delivering energy to support socio-economic development in a sustainable manner, ” he concluded.