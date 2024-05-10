We ‘ll Work With COREN To Reposition Engineering – NBTE Boss

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Board for Technical Education says it’s committed to working with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, to reposition the engineering profession to global standards in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje stated this when he played host to a delegation from the COREN led by its President, Prof. Sadiq Zubair Abubakar in Kaduna on Thursday.

This was as the NBTE boss lamented that the curriculum for engineering courses in polytechnics and monotechnics were so obsolete such that it needed urgent review but for lack of funds.

He stated that the current National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma(HND) engineering courses curriculum in polytechnics were archaic and not fit for 21st century Nigeria

Specially, Bugaje said the current budget allocation of N50 million from the federal government was inadequate for the review of the curriculum which he said was last carried out about 20 years ago.

The development, he said, was not good enough for the nation’s quest for industrialization.

He therefore, appealed to COREN, as a regulating body of engineers in Nigeria, to spearhead the lead in soliciting for funds for the board to carry out the review of the curriculum to meet international standards.

He said, “We are committed to working together with COREN so that we now achieve the best for engineering in Nigeria.

“Some of our ND and HND Engineering curriculum have not been reviewed for over 20 years. Our budget has been abysmally low.

“We have for past years, on the average, received N50 million per annum to review over 300 curricula which is impossible.

“We are now reaching out to agencies, professional bodies to support review of curriculum. Nigeria cannot talk of industrialization when the curriculum is operating from the last century.

“We have written to The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure(NASENI).We are hopeful they may respond.

“We need to lean on COREN to lead the way for us; to raise funds for the review of curriculum so that we can do it jointly with COREN because they have the cream of the engineering professionals in COREN.”

Meanwhile, the COREN President disclosed that about 126 technical colleges in the country were not regulated while noting that they lost their quality and standards.

“Technical colleges feed into the mono-technics and polytechnics, where the end is almost dead in the colleges.

“The future of this country in the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is in jeopardy if we don’t sit down to address the gaps,” Abubakar said.