‘We Missed You’ – Davido, Chioma’s Return After Son’s Death Excites Celebs, Others On Instagram

Nigerian celebrities have flooded Davido’s comment section as he made his first Instagram post since the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on Sunday.

The Afrobeats superstar, whose real name is David Adeleke, took to his verified Instagram page to share photos of himself and wife, Chioma, before his much-anticipated performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

The singer who performed the World Cup theme song, ‘Hayya Hayya’ alongside other artistes, made his first social media post since the death of Ifeanyi on October 31, 2022.

Celebrities like Obi Cubana, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Falz, Cubana Chiefpriest, Phynofino, Peruzzi and Wande Coal, amongst others, expressed excitement at the return of the music star by leaving comments and emojis on his post. Some excited fans also commented “we missed you”.

There had been speculations that Davido might not perform at the World Cup closing ceremony after being devastated by the drowning of his son at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

He had canceled all his bookings after the sad incident.

But one of the organizers of the World Cup concert, Stephen Hung, confirmed in an Instagram post last week that Davido would go on with his performance as scheduled.

Davido’s first public appearance after his son’s death was when he recently attended his uncle’s inauguration as governor of Osun State.