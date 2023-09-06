We Must Bring Africa Out Of Energy Poverty—Eyesan, NNPCL Chief Strategy Officer

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has called for more support from oil and gas stakeholders to take the continent of Africa out of energy poverty.

She said this at the 2023 edition of Gastech holding in Singapore.

The event is the the world’s largest meeting place for natural gas, Liquified Natural Gas, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies.

The first day featured a range of insightful contributions from policymakers, Chief Executive Officers, and business leaders on the multiple, interconnected challenges facing the global energy sector.

Delegates discussed the critical role of natural gas, LNG, and hydrogen as key enablers of future energy security and accelerators of the energy transition, in Asia and beyond.

Speaking at the event, Eyesan said the reality of climate issue has become a global challenge that mist be addressed to stem the level of energy poverty.

She said, “The reality of the climate issue is that it is a global issue, not a regional one. In Africa, the solutions are different from what we will have elsewhere, stemming from the level of energy poverty that inundates Sub-Saharan Africa. We need to look at how we can bring the entire continent out of energy poverty.”