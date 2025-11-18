We Must Restore Nigerians’ Trust In Justice System, Tinubu Tells Judges

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja, urged judges to uphold the sanctity of their profession by safeguarding integrity, noting that the strength and honour of the judiciary lie in proper and unequivocal interpretation of the constitution.

Declaring the 2025 All Nigerian Judges Conference open at the National Judicial Institute, President Tinubu noted that the public perception of the Bench should be of utmost concern, particularly in protecting the nation’s democracy.

The president stated that the theme of the biennial conference was particularly timely, reflecting the prevailing perception in the country, and assured that the government would support the judiciary.

“The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Building a Confident Judiciary,’ could not be more fitting. Confidence is the lifeblood of justice. A judgment may be grounded in law and delivered with clarity, but unless the public perceives it to be fair, impartial, and untainted, its moral authority is diminished.

“The confidence of the people is, therefore, not an abstract aspiration. It is the living measure of the Judiciary’s legitimacy and the true currency of justice.

“We must acknowledge, with candour, that public perception of the judicial process has not always been favourable. Citizens have expressed frustration at delays, concerns about integrity, and anxiety over access to justice.

Advertisement

“These perceptions, whether wholly justified or not, cannot be ignored. They call upon us to reflect, to reform, and to restore. Ultimately, justice does not exist for the Bench or the Bar; it exists for the people. Their faith in the judicial process is the foundation of our national stability,” he added.

President Tinubu stated that judges must uphold the spirit of the law.

“Bricks and mortar, or even digital screens, do not make justice. The true strength of the Judiciary lies in the men and women who interpret the law and give life to its spirit.

“Our Judges are the living custodians of justice; the calibre of their work defines the moral strength of the Republic. That is why judicial welfare, training, and independence are not privileges; they are imperatives,” the President stated.

President Tinubu urged judges always to consider the larger picture of a united and more prosperous nation when carrying out their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“In this regard, I wish to reaffirm, with clarity and conviction, the unwavering commitment of my administration to supporting the Judiciary in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“My administration believes that a Judiciary that is strong in capacity, efficient in processes, and uncompromising in integrity is not merely desirable; it is indispensable to the survival of our democracy and the prosperity of our nation.

“We cannot build a just society without a fearless and functional Judiciary. In this spirit, we have resolved to provide the institutional and material support that will enable our courts to perform their duties with dignity, confidence, and efficiency.

“Our courts must no longer be places where cases languish for years. They must become beacons of efficiency, where disputes are resolved swiftly, and where litigants depart with renewed confidence in the rule of law,” the President added.

President Tinubu commended the judiciary’s steadfastness and fearless interventions over the years, even at critical moments in the nation’s history.

“Whenever Nigeria has faced moments of uncertainty, history has recorded that the Judiciary stood firm as the stabilising force of our national life.

Advertisement

“It is through the courage of judges and their judicial pronouncements that tyranny has been restrained, constitutional order preserved, and the voice of justice amplified above the noise of division or despair.

“For this enduring role, I extend, on behalf of the Government and the people of Nigeria, our deepest gratitude and abiding respect,” he said.

On modernisation of the judiciary, President Tinubu said: “We will continue to support the National Judicial Institute (NJI) as the leading hub for judicial education, comparative study, and professional development. Continuous learning and intellectual renewal must remain the hallmark of our Bench.

“The law evolves daily, and so too must those who interpret and apply it. We must ensure that our judges are not only equipped to interpret law in contemporary times but also empowered to shape it in accordance with constitutional values.

“The modernisation of judicial infrastructure remains a central priority. Technology is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. The digitisation of court processes, the adoption of integrated case management systems, and the provision of secure and reliable judicial facilities will receive sustained attention from this administration.

“A digital, transparent judiciary will not only improve efficiency but will also deepen accountability and public trust. We should not leave any of our courts behind in this transformation,” the President said.

President Tinubu urged participants to be rigorous and courageous in addressing the challenges facing the judiciary.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, expressed gratitude to the President for his commitment to the cause of justice in the country.

“We deeply appreciate your abiding commitment to the cause of justice in our dear nation. Today, we gathered not merely to reflect on our responsibility as custodians of justice but to take a decisive step towards a judiciary that embodies integrity, resilience, and unwavering public confidence.

” The temple of Justice trembles where justice is denied. We must be a symbol of incorruptible honour.

“This conference, convened by the National Judicial Institute for judicial officers, is not just a tradition of necessity; it provides an invaluable platform for retrospection, collaboration, and the adoption of strategic resolutions that propel our judiciary forward.

“Here our judges engage meaningfully with one another, strengthen institutional ethics, and reaffirm the enduring commitment to dispense justice with precision, fairness and accessibility,” the Chief Justice added.

Former and serving Chief Justices of Nigeria, retired and serving Presidents of the Court of Appeal, Justices of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, Heads of Courts, and Judges across the nation attend the biennial conference.

Serving and retired Justices of High Courts also participate in the conference.