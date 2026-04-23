We Need A Country First Before Elections — AGF

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The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), have called for professionalism in judicial reporting, warning that responsible communication between the media and the courts is critical to sustaining democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Both officials were represented at the 2026 National Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Abuja on Thursday. The CJN was represented by Justice Babatunde Adejumo, Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), while the AGF was represented by Hussein Oloyede, his Special Assistant on Legislative Drafting. The conference had the theme: “The Role of the Judiciary in Deepening Democracy in Nigeria.”

Reading the CJN’s address, Justice Adejumo described the judiciary as the guardian of constitutional order, noting that judicial decisions only achieve full democratic value when properly understood by the public.

He acknowledged the pressures faced by journalists but warned that misrepresentation or sensational reporting could erode confidence in the justice system.

He also cautioned against what he described as journalists acting as “parallel courts” by reinterpreting judicial decisions, urging respect for formal legal processes and ethical boundaries in reporting.

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Speaking from personal experience, Justice Adejumo recalled summoning newspaper editors to his court over a report he described as false, and warned that journalists who publish inaccurate stories about judicial proceedings risk contempt proceedings. “Before you publish any sensational news that may put you behind the bar for years, be careful,” he said. He added that lawyers who hold press conferences outside courthouses with journalists in tow would also face consequences.

On behalf of the AGF, Oloyede urged journalists not to give room to political actors trying to tear the fabric of the nation, warning that the media must not be used as a tool of division. “The media must remember that we need to have a country first before we can start talking about elections,” he said, adding that the government would not succumb to blackmail and that hate speech and incitement would not be tolerated in any form.

The CJN’s address further emphasized that electoral disputes would inevitably test democratic institutions, noting that accurate and balanced reporting would be essential in ensuring public trust in judicial outcomes.

The conference brought together judicial officers, legal practitioners, and journalists to examine the role of the judiciary and media in strengthening democratic governance.