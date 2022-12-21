We Need Drones To Tackle Insecurity- Taraba NSCDC Comdt

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Taraba State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Comdt Edwin Ugwuja, Wednesday, said the state needed some special equipment like drones and motorcycles to effectively fight insecurity.

He also said there have not been reported cases of vote-buying in the state,adding that the corps ‘is on top of the situation’ in ensuring credible polls in 2023.

Comdt Ugwuja stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Jalingo. He also advised electorate to remain law-abiding as the corps, alongside other security agencies, would ensure that ‘law and order are maintained before, during and after the polls’.

On how the corps is tackling insecurity in the state, Ugwuja said, “The corps is tackling insecurity aggressively. We have embarked on joint operations with the military, police, DSS and DIA. We have also established Rapid Response Squad in different parts of Taraba in order to respond to emergencies speedily.

“We have RRS units in Takum, Maigoge, Chanchanji, Kurmi, Zagah. We also have Agro Rangers Base in Karim Lamido, Bali and Wukari. Our Anti-vandal Squad is on a twenty-four hours’ patrol around key points and vulnerable areas in Taraba.

“We have posted the female squad to schools to take care of the school front.

Our intelligence gathering mechanism is being boasted through training and retraining of our operatives.”

He however said the corps in the state still faces some challenges in the area of logistics.

In his words, “We have challenges of vehicles and conducive office accommodation, especially at divisional offices. The terrain here is also not very friendly and we require special equipment like drones and motorcycles to operate better.”

He suggested measures to curb insecurity in the state to include ‘sustained synergy and cooperation among security agencies which is very cordial in Taraba State; training and retraining of the officers, improved welfare package from the state government, and provisions of operation vehicles’.

He added that, “We also need credible actionable intelligence from the citizens. They should trust and support security operatives in all ramifications.”