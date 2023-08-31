We Need Help As Bandits Use Explosive Devices For Operations, COAS Tells UN Rep

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has sought help from the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, to tackle increasing threats in the country as he said bandits have morphed their methodology and now use explosive devices in their operations.

Lagbaja made this known on Thursday when he received the Under Secretary General, United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov in his office in Abuja.

The COAS who expressed the willingness of the military to partner with the UN said that bandits now use improvised explosive devices like the terrorists’ groups.

He said, “We are open to working with the UN. Combating terrorism requires both an offensive and constructive approach.

“The Nigerian Army has been engaged in the fight against terror in the North East and presently we are engaged in banditry who have employed some of the tactics of the terrorists such as the use of improvised explosive devices to instil fear in the minds of law-abiding citizens.

“We are poised and ready to cooperate with critical partners, especially the UN office for counter-terrorism.

“The Nigerian Army is not only focusing on the offensive approach, we know that no matter how long we conduct our kinetic operations, we need to bring in the non-kinetic approach to bear in order to have a stable environment. “

Lagbaja further sought the support of the UN on the deradicalisation programme for the repentant terrorists who over the years have dwelled in its holding facilities.

On his part, Voronkov pledged to partner with the military to build Nigeria’s capacity to detect, investigate and prosecute terrorism-related offences.

He said, “We look forward to further deepening our partnership with the Nigerian Army and the need for increased multilateral collaboration to support Africa in addressing an evolving terrorism threat on the continent.

“We also look forward to formalising the existing cooperation in countering terrorism.

“We will also like to build Nigeria’s capacity to prevent, detect, investigate, and prosecute terrorist offences by collecting and analysing them.”