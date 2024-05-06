‘We Need Justice’ -Mother Of Four-Year-old boy Who Died In Abuja School Protests, Alleges Cover-Up

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The mother of the late four-year-old Miguel Ovoke, who recently died at the BrickHall School located in the Cadastral Zone B11, Kaura, in Abuja, on Monday, stormed the school in the company of others to protest the death of her son.

The bereaved mother accused the school authorities of covering up on the incident, which led to the death of their late pupil.

Advertisement

In clips making the rounds on social media, the bereaved mother, dressed in all-black, displayed a cardboard reading, ‘We Need Justice For Miguel, BrickHall School Kill Miguel.’

“18 students for one class where I dey pay N350,000,” she said in one of the videos.

In another video showing staff members of the school, she went from one staff member to another, identifying them as the people responsible for covering up her son’s death.

“See the head teacher,” she said. Moving from the head teacher to another staff member, she said, “See who lie for doctor say my pikin dey for hospital, na this man lie for doctor ooo. Doctor say my pikin no die for hospital. Na who carry my pikin dead body go hospital.”

Advertisement

A police officer who was seen in one of the videos asked her, “If your matter is in CID, why are you here?”

Recall that the death certificate issued by Excel Specialist Hospital, Abuja, stated that Ovoke was brought to the hospital by his teachers around 11 am in an unconscious state.

The medical report, signed by Dr. Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the medical director, indicated that he was brought in, “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.”

The hospital said upon examination, the medical team found that the boy’s pupils were fixed and dilated, with a nonreactive response to light.

“His peripheral pulses were said to be “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions, silent chest,” the report said.

Advertisement

It added that all efforts of the medical team to resuscitate him failed as he was “Brought in Dead.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that the police officers were called to desperse the protesters who sought a closedown of the school.