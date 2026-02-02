‘We Opened, But We Didn’t Sell’: Traders Speak As Sit-At-Home Weakens In Onitsha

Some traders in Onitsha, Anambra State, have defied the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), reopening their shops amid safety concerns.

The reopening followed nearly five years of staying off business activities on Mondays in solidarity with IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Beyond safety concerns, some traders in Onitsha told THE WHISTLER on Monday that they reopened to avoid losing their shops, as threatened by the state government.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo shut down the main market unit of the Onitsha market between January 26 and February 1 to emphasise his administration’s quest to end the prolonged sit-at-home order.

Soludo further threatened to revoke their shops if they failed to trade on Mondays. THE WHISTLER visited the market to assess the situation and observed varying levels of compliance.

What appeared to be a reopening revealed that many shop owners unlocked their stalls but did not display their goods, unlike on regular business days.

Those in batcher stalls, however, displayed their products while looking over their shoulders.

Innocent Okoye, an Ankara fabric vendor on Bright Street, Main Market, sat in the company of another trader in front of his shop.

He left one of the big doors to his shop open; four of his sales boys lay on the empty display tables, an attitude displayed during no-sale days or closing hours.

Okoye told THE WHISTLER that he had received a myriad of calls from his clients about the safety of visiting the market today, but had asked them to stay home while he reopened despite anticipated low sales.

“Our challenge is those coming from a distance,” Okoye explained, noting that reopening on Monday is the least of the challenges. “Would I make a profit?”

He added, “We are not sitting at home because we love to sit at home. We are agitating for something, and it is not a big deal— we are being marginalised.

“If you do not want to give us a referendum, then let us enjoy the nation’s resources equally. So,

We haven’t chosen to sit-at-home because we love losing a day.

“Imagine how many Mondays we lose a year. It is a cumulative period of about three months yet I pay almost N1m annually.”

For Emmanuel Eche, a female wear dealer whose shop is situated in a plaza marked for demolition, he said his visit to the market was to confirm his shop hadn’t been marked for demolition.

“I came here to confirm if my shop is among those marked, but it is our entire plaza that has been marked,” Eche said, revealing that no one had also taken record of his presence as directed by the governor.

To him, reopening on Monday isn’t feasible at the moment; “Mondays and Sundays are my rest days,” he said.

In the same light, another shop vendor, identified as Kingsley, appealed to the governor to extend the deadline for demolition by at most a year to enable traders find alternative locations to trade.

“This republican line where my shop is located, we open on Mondays. In fact, we were over 20 that opened on Monday. The governor visited and shut down the market.

“But we do not have customers. I opened my shop past 7am today, and by noon, I hadn’t made a single sale.

“Our only issue is that the governor has issued less than two weeks to demolish our line because it is constructed on a car park area.”

“Soludo should give us time to prepare ourselves. Over 3000 shops in our line have been marked. If he demolishes this number of shops, it will affect many people who depend on it for their livelihood.”

Meanwhile, there was an overwhelming presence of security agencies across the market. Although patrol vehicles rode across the streets, traders appeared uneasy, questioning its sustainability.