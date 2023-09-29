We Paid Compensation To Property Owners Before Demolition – Abia Govt

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The government of Abia State has said it compensated the owners of the 130 structures marked for demolition to make way for the six-lane 3.5 kilometres Ossah-Okpara Square Road in Umuahia before the ongoing demolition.

This is contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the government was yet to make available funds for the exercise.

Making the clarification in her office, the Accountant General of the state, Njum Onyemenam, in a chat with newsmen said the claimants who provided their correct account details have already received payments.

“We have gotten confirmations that claimants have already started receiving their monies, that is the position right now.

“Claimants who have provided us with their current bank details have recieved their payments,” Onyemenam said.

She urged the affected property owners who have accounts with the old Diamond Bank and may not have received their monies to get alternative Access Bank account numbers to enable them receive payments.

“Those that are banking with the old Diamond Bank account should meet their banks to collect the alternate Access account bank number as the old Diamond Bank is not compliant with our payment platform,” She added.

The AG however revealed that many claimants have not provided their data and added that as soon as they come up with their correct details, they will be paid.

Onyemenam added that her office is still collating data of all claimants and would finish payments when the details of the last claimant are collated.

The Accountant General pointed out that government wants to avoid a situation where monies are paid to the wrong persons, who may not remit same to other affected individuals.

She advised those who are yet to recieve payments to reach out to Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), whose duty, she said, it is to send their details to the AG’s office.

