After waiting endlessly for Bwari Local Government Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory to fix their road, Women in Byazhin community of Kubwa took it upon themselves to raise funds for repair of the road.

The women, who described themselves as “Able Women,” would troop out every morning to tax every resident and visitor passing through the area as little as fifty naira since 2019.

Some of those who donate to the cause have been quite generous, with a few dolling out up to N20,000 as daily contributions.

The road had become an eye sore and had caused several accidents while women were also losing pregnancies.

Khadijat Yunusa, leader of the women, told THE WHISTLER that they usually raise a minimum of one hundred thousand naira daily since they started the fundraising.

Now, almost four years after, they have succeeded in raising sufficient funds to commence repair of the road and have completed grading of a long stretch.

On Tuesday, one of the women in the group, Cynthia Chukwuka, told THE WHISTLER that they would ensure completion of the road by tolling the road and ensuring that every tricycle(Keke), motorcycle, and vehicle that plies the road each day make donation.

“When we stand on the road, the bikes will pay N50, Keke N50, then for normal vehicles, we will just ask them to support us with anything they have, then at the end of the day we use the money to buy materials, cement, stone base and pay the labourers that are casting the road for us,” she said.

Khadijat Yunusa said the women took over fund raising for the road after the men squandered “huge contributions” made in the past.

She said, “In 2019 the road was very bad and it’s the men that were doing it. They were just pouring laterite in the portholes and at the end of the day, the rain will fall and wash it away.

“This affected us deeply as women because we are the ones facing the difficulties. When our children go to school, they return crying saying the bike they entered fell them down, and sometimes they returned with an injury. We were tired of watching our loved ones suffer so we decide that we can do something as women and we organized ourselves in 2019 and came out.

The remaining part of the road yet to be completed

“We were 19 women that came out and we donated N1000 each, then some brought sacks from their houses. We planned that we will pack the gutter so we used the donation to hire aboki to help us fill the sacks with sand.”

To fix the road, Yunusa said they first constructed gutters that will help the flow of water, then started grading the road by adding gravel and then casting using cement.

According to Mrs. Chioma Amadi, a member of the Able Women, the group faced several challenges but triumphed.

“When we started this work there were several trials but God in the Bible says one with God is majority, we came out because one woman fell and her lap was badly cut and she was pregnant so we decided to at least put sand in the portholes, “ she explained.

One of the bike men seen insulting a member of “Able Women” because of N50

Amadi said the community had written several letters to the FCT Administration through the Bwari Area Council, soliciting their support in repairing the road but to no avail.

Women Arrested Several Times.

The women said they came under attack when they started the project and were arrested at least four times in the past.

“When the work started, the community leaders who were doing the road before started arresting us saying we have stopped their source of getting free money.

“But we told them that road repair is not about making money but people’s lives. There have been instances where a baby was killed by a car on the road, pregnant women had miscarriages, and sometimes before we can run our sick children out of the house to the hospital we will lose them because of the delay from the bad road.

“On October 1 they arrested us and took us to Phase 4 Police Division in Kubwa and said we were exploiting people by collecting their money, but at the end of the day, the DPO told them to release us and that it was a community effort. The chief of the community also supported us and warned the leaders not to stop us from the project,” Yunusa explained.

No Assistance From Govt

The women alleged that neither the Bwari council of the FCT Administration had intervened in their plight since they commenced action on the project four years ago despite efforts by the community.

“There is no government assistance at all. On November 13, some people came from PDP and pursued us from the road, saying Senator Philip Aduda had come. But we said this Aduda has a mother and a wife, he should come by himself and at least show appreciation for the work we have done so far and take over. Then go had to take over politely,” alleged Yunusa.

Women in Byazhin community collecting money for repairs of road.

A representative from the Bwari Area Council logistic unit in charge of projects, Amos, however said the council is not aware of the current road repair being handled by the Able women in Byazhin, Kubwa.

“No we are not aware of that at the council., they never mentioned anything to us.

“If they have issues in that area they should channel it to their counselor because he is the speaker of the legislative arm of the council and he will do the follow up”