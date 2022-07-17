We Received Reports Of Vote-Buying By APC, PDP Agents – Yiaga Africa

An election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission for the improvement recorded in the conduct of the Osun State governorship election.

The group at its post-election briefing in Osigbo on Sunday commended INEC for the significant improvement in logistics management seen during the Osun poll.

The Board Chair of Yiaga Africa, Dr Hussain Abdu and the Executive Director of the group, Samson Itodo, said this at the briefing.

It however said its observers reported cases of vote-buying by the agents of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party during the poll.

Abdul said, “Yiaga Africa received reports of acts of vote-buying perpetrated by agents of the APC and PDP in some polling units. For instance, PU 009, Akinlalu Commercial Grammar School, Ward 01 in Ife North.

“The party agents strategically positioned themselves by the voting cubicle to see how voters marked their ballots. In PU 003 Opp. At Olomu Mosque in Osogbo, PDP, party agents were seen handing out between N2000 and N5000 to induce voters.

“Also, in Disu Polling Unit 003, ward 7 in Orolu LGA, APC agents were seen distributing N4000 to voters who voted for the party while PDP party agents were seen distributing N2000 to induce voters.

“Secrecy of the ballots was compromised In Ward 11, Unit 3, Palace Town Hall (old post office Iree) in Boripe, Yiaga Africa observed voters showing how they mark their ballot papers to APC party agents before dropping them in the ballot box.

“The personnel and essential materials, such as the voter register, BVAS, voting cubicles and ballot boxes, were deployed early in most of the polling units.”

The group also condemned cases of violence and disruption of the exercise recorded in some units .

It said there were cases of voter intimidation by PDP and APC in some units at Iragbiji and Ogbaagba.

“Yiaga Africa condemns the cases of violence and disruption of the voting and results collation process by thugs and hoodlums, especially the violence targeted at NYSC members and INEC staff.

“Although these cases are isolated, they undermine Nigeria’s electoral reform project. Yiaga Africa extends its wishes to polling officials who suffered severe injuries due to attacks and violence against polling officials. Yiaga Africa calls for a thorough investigation into these cases of attack and intimidation against polling officials,” he added.

Itodo urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint replacements for the retiring Residents Electoral Commissioner.