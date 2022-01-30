We Sued Buhari For Failing To Prosecute Perpetrators Of Missing N3.1b– SERAP

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountabilty Project (SERAP) has linked the sufferings of Nigerians to corruption within the civil service, citing the instance of an alleged missing N3.1 billion in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

SERAP, in a tweet on Sunday, stated that it had instituted a court process to investigate the alleged diversion of public funds in the ministry.

It was of the view that corrupt practices lead to poverty in the society.

It tweeted: “We’ve just sued President Buhari for failing to probe alleged missing N3.1bn of public funds from the Federal Ministry of Finance, and prosecute those responsible.

“Probing the missing public funds would serve the public interest, and end impunity for corruption.

“The s/n FHC/L/CS/148/22 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Lagos, reads in part: The consequences of corruption are felt by citizens on a daily basis. Corruption exposes them to additional costs, trapping many Nigerians in poverty and depriving them of opportunities.”