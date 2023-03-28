We Took ‘Obidient’ Wave For Granted – PDP Chieftain Speaks On Obi’s Victory In Nasarawa

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state and former Information Minister, Labaran Maku has described the victory of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the presidential elections in the state as free and fair.

Maku said this when he was featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily monitored by THE WHISTLER.

According to the former minister, both the PDP and APC in Nasarawa state underestimated the Labour Party and its presidential election as he did not have a political structure in the state.

He added that the Obidient movement had shaken the country as young people are taking political power from politicians.

Maku said, “What happened in the presidential election as you could see was that there was this wave of Obidients of young people that we all took for granted and we were thinking that Peter Obi was a joke, where will he go?

“So both PDP and APC we were thinking no, this man, he doesn’t have structure, he would not be able to do much, but young people, somehow, seized the initiative from us the politicians. But for the first time what we saw in Nasarawa, in several other places, in Edo, in Delta where the vice-president comes from, we saw that the young people were serious about what they were doing and they took advantage of the social media to project a programme that has shaken the nation.

“For me, we lost in the presidential election – we lost truly, APC which is the incumbent government lost more woefully than we did, who had the government and the party in the state, they all lost. So you can’t use the presidential election to judge, we didn’t win, but on the other hand, given our place in Nasarawa, we were not controlling government but we did much better than APC, given the advantages they had over us,” the former minister added.

Recall that Obi had, during the February 25 presidential polls, floored both parties in Nasarawa state polling 191,361 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the APC who polled 172,922 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came third in the state with 147,093 votes.