We Will Achieve Our Target To Plant 25 Million Trees In Two Years—FG

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has stated that Nigeria can meet its target of planting 25 million trees in the next two years.

He made this known during the flag-off of the 2022 National Tree Planting Campaign in Abuja.

He called on all state governments to replicate the tree planting exercise in support of government’s efforts at protecting the environment.

He said, “I am calling on all State Governments across the nation to replicate the same exercise across their various States so that Nigeria can meet its pledge of planting 25 million trees in the next 2 years.”

The Minister of Finance, Budget and Financial Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed who was also present at the event planted a tree as part of the launch of the tree planting campaign.

She planted after a meeting of Council of Ministers of Pan African Great Green Wall Initiative at the State House.

Ahmed stated that Nigeria is part of the African Union Great Green Wall initiative which aims to restore the continent’s degraded landscapes and transform millions of lives.

She added that the initiative also aims at boosting food security and strengthening climate resilience.

