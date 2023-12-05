We Will Carry Out Vigorous Oversight Function Of HYPPADEC – Reps Committee

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Hydrological Services and HYPPADEC Hon Pascal Agbodike has said the committee will carry out vigorous oversight of Hydrological Services and HYPPADEC in order to improve power generation and distribution services.

Addressing members of the committee at its inaugural meeting in Abuja Monday, Hon Agbodike noted that for a technical committee such as theirs, competence, commitment and hardwork are key in making a headway.

He also called for support and commitment to service of members in realising its mandate which includes synergizing with other stakeholders in improving power generation across the nation.

Hon. Agbodike assured Agencies under its supervision of mutual working relationships in changing the narrative of power supply for the better, he also assured experienced committee members and the House Leadership of the Committee’s willingness to consult with them in the task of achieving its mandate.

Responding to a member’s question on drawing up a work plan towards achieving it mandate, he explained that pending the adoption of the final mandates for the House Standing Committees, theirs, in the meantime will concentrate on overseeing HYPPADEC and other Hydrological Services installations.

The HYPPADEC States are Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Benue, Taraba, Gombe and Nasarawa.