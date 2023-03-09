We Will Continue To Provide Enabling Environment For Women To Succeed, FIRS Boss Assures

In commemoration of the celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), the Executive Chairman of the Federal Ireland Revenue Service (FIRS) Muhammed Nami has said that the service would continue to create an enabling environment for women to succeed.

Nami revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He assured that the organization will eliminate all barriers that prevent women from attaining a greater height in the sector and country at large.

Nami said the theme for this year’s IWD “Embracing Equity” solely represents the working ethics of the FIRS.

He stated that the organization places emphasis on ensuring that every woman has an equal chance to grow in the workplace.

He said “International Women’s Day is given a theme each year. Mostly bordering on gender and equality issues. The year 2023, like others, is themed “Embracing Equity.”

“At the FIRS we place emphasis on ensuring that every woman has an equal chance for growth, to take on leadership, participate in the decision-making process, and to share in the story of our successes.

“The FIRS will continue to provide the enabling environment and resources for the women among us to attain their highest potentials, and serve the Nigerian public to the best of their ability.

‘Every day is an opportunity to cheer on the women around you. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us recommit ourselves to fighting for gender equality and building a world where every woman has the opportunity to live up to her fullest potential.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier revealed that the country has the brightest women, and working with them in his cabinet has been a progressive growth in the last eight years.