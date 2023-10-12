We Will Deal Will Perpetrators Of Sexual Harassment, FG Warns Lecturers

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has warned members of the academia and the university community over matters of sexual harassment on campuses, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education will deal decisively with perpetrators of such acts.

A statement signed by Director Press and Public relations, Ben. Bem Goong on Thursday, stated that the Minister gave the warning when he received the report of the committee on alleged sexual harassment by Professor Cyril O. Ndifo, Dean, faculty of law of the University of Calabar.

Mamman, said, sexual harassment is a serious criminal offence and must be dealt with decisively, when and whenever it occurs, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education will do everything possible to stem the ugly tide in our institutions of Higher Learning.

He noted that the offence of sexual harassment is cancerous and must be eliminated at all cost, adding that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace in our educational system.

The minister stated that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is out to protect the vulnerable groups within the country’s educational system.

While reiterating that he will evoke the long arm of the law to ensure that perpetrators are adequately punished, the Minister added that no one will be allowed to take advantage of the vulnerable groups.

The Minister disclosed that sexual offenses units will be established in the Ministry and all institutions of Higher Learning to deal with the menace.

Earlier in the presentation of her report, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi told the Minister that the university has followed all due processes in handling the matter including the suspension of the suspect, appropriate queries and setting up of a disciplinary committee to hear all parties.

The Vice-Chancellor said in order to ensure a very high degree of transparency, the Public Complaint Commission, Nigeria Bar Association, the Federation of Female Lawyers, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Chief Judge of the Student’s Union High Court as well as seven civil society organizations were brought on board the committee as observers.