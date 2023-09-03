‘We Will Deal With Them’ — NSCDC Commandant Talks Tough After Arrest Of Cable Thieves In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, has arrested 3 suspected cable thieves in Abuja.

Spokesperson for the Command, Okomanyi Comfort, said the suspects were caught around House on the Rock Church junction, along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with fibre cables belonging to the federal government.

The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off that criminals disguised as engineers were planning to cart the cables away.

“We are going to flush vandals out of FCT. Thank God you are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams.

“We will intensify our efforts to fish out all of them, and more arrests would be made in due course.

“These 3 suspects vandalised and carted away fibre cables but unfortunately for them, the eagle eyed men of my patrol teams averted their plans.

“We shall deal decisively with them according to the extant laws to serve as deterrent to others,” the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, was quoted as reacting to the development.

Odumosu further commended the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for his policy directions on security and general development of the FCT which the NSCDC has keyed into for better service delivery to all residents.

He asked vandals, hoodlums, scavengers and other criminals to find their way out of Abuja.

Odumosu maintained that all infrastructural amenities in the FCT will be adequately protected as his officers and men are on ground to provide 24 hours surveillance and security.

The arrested suspects are Peter Kile, “M”, 27 years old from Vandeikya LGA Benue State; Akanuge Sammel, “M”, 27 years old from konshisha LGA Benue State, and Justin Tundu, “M”, 31 years old from Konshisha LGA Benue State.

They will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution after investigations, said the NSCDC.