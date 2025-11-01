We Will Defend Our Citizens Against Genocide, FG Replies US

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government of Nigeria has responded to the recent statement by the United States government declaring Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged systematic killing of Christians in the country.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Saturday, the Federal Government expressed its commitment to tackling violent extremism fuelled by special interests.

The statement said, “We remain committed in our resolve to tackle the violent extremism that is fuelled by special interests who have helped drive such decay and division in countries across the intersecting West African and Sahel regions.”

The Federal Government also mourned the victims of violent extremism and saluted the armed forces for their efforts in fighting against the menace.

The statement reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to defending all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion, and celebrated the country’s diversity as its greatest strength.

Advertisement

“Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity, and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules-based international order,” the statement said.

The Federal Government also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining close ties with the United States, saying, “The US has been – and we trust will always remain – a close ally, because the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will maintain our laser focus and steadfast commitment to all partners who believe in genuine peace, stability, freedom, and democracy.”

The declaration by the United States government was made by President Donald Trump, who alleged that Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria, with thousands of Christians being killed by radical Islamists.

Trump had announced the declaration on Truth Social, saying, “I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”