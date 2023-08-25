We Will Fish Out Those Behind Robbery, Sexual Assault In Varsity Hostel- Rivers Gov’t

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has vowed to fish out those behind the robbery and sexual assault at the female hostel at Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt.

The governor made this known to journalist when he visited the school after female students staged a protest on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER had reported that suspected armed robbers invaded the female hostel of RSU on Thursday, and robbed and sexually assaulted some female students.

The governor while condemning the incident said the attackers are students from the school.

He assured the students that the culprits that carried out the attack must be fished out.

He said, “Honestly, I was really bitter that such a thing would be happening in this jet age. Somebody broke into the female hostel to go and molest girls.

“I said I won’t just send my Aides and the Police, I will come and see things myself and assess the situation.

“Let me assure you that we must get the culprits. And I’m sure they are not people outside. They are also students here.”

Also, the governor promised victims of the attack of proper medical attention and also improve the security situation in the school

“For those students who are victims, I will make sure that they get the required medical attention. And we are going to make sure it doesn’t repeat itself.

“I will also liaise with the school authority to improve the security situation,” he added.