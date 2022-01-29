We Will Not Surrender Our Mandate To Police Force — PSC

The Police Service Commission on Saturday said its management will not surrender its constitutional mandate to the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC’s remark came against the backdrop of its age-long conflict with the NPF regarding whose constitutional mandate it is to recruit personnel into the police.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said the NPF had relied on a judgement of the Federal High Court to hijack the 2020 recruitment exercise, but noted that the Appeal Court had overturned the judgment.

Members of the PSC staff had embarked on a three-day strike and shut down its headquarters to express dissatisfaction over the ‘takeover’ of the recruitment by the police.

Among their complaints was also the delay in concluding the 2021 staff promotion and training of staff.

On the issue of an alleged takeover of its mandate, the PSC said, “it has no intention to abdicate this constitutional responsibility”.

The statement read partly: “It should be noteworthy that the Management had few weeks ago addressed the Staff on this matter and had also followed up with contact with the Inspector General of Police to explain issues arising from the preparation for the conduct of the 2021 Recruitment process.

“Earlier favourable judgement to the Inspector General of Police by the Federal High Court Abuja was used for the takeover of all Police recruitment’s including that of Police Academy.

“The Management is currently taking up the recent announcement by the Police, of Screening dates for the 2021 Constable Recruitment, and will ensure that the Constitutional responsibilities of the Commission are not hijacked.

“Management will insist on keeping to existing clearly defined roles for all parties including the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and state Governments.

“The Commission will obviously drive the 2021 Constable Recruitment in line with Constitutional provisions”.