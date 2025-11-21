‘We Will Remember You As A Failure’ — Cubana Chief Priest Berates Deputy Speaker Kalu

666 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nightlife promoter and political influencer, Cubana Chief Priest, has launched a scathing attack on the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, accusing him of abandoning the South-East and failing to use his position to address the region’s worsening insecurity and economic decline.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, Chief Priest claimed that Kalu sent him a message but later deleted it. Reacting, he wrote: “I’m worried, I’m scared, I’m shivering, but I’m fearless because my name is Chibuike. Sir, if you come for me, God will embarrass you. Just face your work and do it well. If I was Deputy Speaker, I would do better than you.”

He said the detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, forced him to relocate to Lagos, adding that his young son constantly expresses a longing for their hometown.

“I built a country home in my village six years ago, but I only managed to visit two weeks ago. My people are in poverty. Businesses in the South-East crashed because of MNK’s detention. That is where I have my major investments and peace of mind,” he lamented.

Chief Priest said he has endured “deep wounds and pain” inflicted by the security challenges in the region, insisting that Kalu and other political leaders have failed to act decisively.

He argued that if he were in the Deputy Speaker’s position, he would rally the region’s governors, summon ministers, unite political actors, and restore stability.

“The same way you dress well in Igbo attire, dress our South-East well. The same way you package your convoy, package our South-East,” he wrote.

While describing Kalu as a “smart, stylish, young and clean guy,” he urged him to detach himself from partisan politics and focus on rescuing the region.

“Use your position to bring peace to the South-East. We will make you governor with our hands. The only way is to let MNK come home to fix what he spoilt by himself,” he added.

Chief Priest stressed that his outburst was not borne out of hatred but frustration, saying he plans to return home for the December festivities despite Lagos lacking the festive sparkle it once had.

“No fight me o! I be your boy. It’s a wake-up call, not an insult. To whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

He described Kanu as the “supreme leader” of the South-East and argued that the IPOB leader’s continued detention has caused “so much setback.” He also accused South-East ministers in the Tinubu administration of cowardice.

The post has generated massive social media reactions, with many expressing surprise at the bluntness of the message, especially coming from someone widely seen as close to the ruling party.