We Will Resolve All Your Challenges, Uzoka-Anite Tells Nigerian Businesses In India

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has assured Nigerian businesses in India of the support of the Federal Government to enable them to resolve challenges related to doing business in the country.

She stated this in New Delhi, India, during an interactive session with the Nigerian community, attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Governors of Kwara and Ogun States, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs; Finance; Budget and Economic Planning; Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, and other senior government officials.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, the minister was quoted to have said, “We need you to come together, and galvanize yourselves as a community.

“We have trade desks in Embassies and Missions around the world. Once you’re able to fully articulate your demands, we can table them before Mr. President, and also include them in our future negotiations with the Indian Government.”

Anite-Uzoka also spoke on request for the Federal Government’s intervention in resolving issues being faced by Nigerian nationals who are trying to set up and run businesses in India.

Answering another question about what the Federal Government is doing to tackle outbound medical tourism to India, the Minister told the audience of her meetings with Indian healthcare institutions that are seriously looking at setting up hospitals and other medical facilities in Nigeria.

“I extracted a number of commitments from healthcare organizations in India, who will be setting up in Nigeria,” Uzoka-Anite said.

Among the Indian healthcare investors looking to invest or expand in Nigeria are an Indian Medical University that will be partnering with a Nigerian University to deliver medical education in Nigeria, and another firm that has expressed readiness to establish a school for nursing and paramedical personnel, as well as a chain of General Hospitals in the country.