We Will Shutdown Nigeria’s Economy If Petrol Price Rises Above N617 Per Litre, NLC Threatens Fresh Strike

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to shut down the economy if the petrol price increases further from the current N617 per liter.

Advertisement

Comrade Joe Ajaero revealed the new development on Monday at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja.

The Organised labour on August 2, 2023, disrupted activities at the National Assembly demanding that fuel pump price be reverted to its initial N194 per liter before President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.

However, oil marketers indicated that the cost of fuel would rise between N720 per liter of the dollar and continues to increase at the parallel market.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the naira has extended its loss as the currency depreciated to N902 per dollar on the black market.

Reacting to the planned price increase, Ajaero said, should there be another increase in the price of Petrol Motor Spirit from the existing N617, there will be an indefinite nationwide shutdown.

Advertisement

Details later…