We Will Tackle Poverty In FCT From The GrassRoot─ Garki

The newly inaugurated Mandate Secretary of Area Council Services of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Bitrus Lawrence Garki has assured Nigerians of tackling poverty from the grassroots.

Recall that the 2023 data from the World Poverty Clock, has pegged the number of extremely poor Nigerians to be 71 million.

Garki while speaking when he was received by the management staff of the Secretariat in his office immediately after his inauguration by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in Abuja, expressed his readiness to hit the ground running.

Garki who is the youngest Mandate Secretary to be appointed said his office is for the entire Nigerian youths and assured that he wpuld collaborate with other Mandate Secretaries.

He said, “My appointment is a testament that President Bola Tinubu acknowledges the contributions of the youth, their aspirations, and their determination to build a better Nigeria.

“This position aligns with my principle and concept of operation. I am a youth that listens to the advice of both young and old and in this appointment, we see the recognition of the vital role that young people play in shaping the destiny of our beloved country.

“It is a recognition of the fact that when the youth are empowered and given the opportunity, they can be a force for positive change and we need the energy of the child and wisdom of elders to succeed. We must work collectively to achieve success in this office.

“As an indigenous person, poverty is most indigenous, and we would tackle it from the root, we have to bring excellence into the civil service.”

Garki assured President Bola Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, and other Nigerians of his resolve to liaise and work collaboratively with other Secretariat, promising not to disappoint.

Responding on behalf of the management staff, the Director of Administration and Finance, Mrs. Olanipekun, pledged the readiness of the staff of the Council to make the tenure of the newly inaugurated Secretary a successful one and sought the support of other staff to make it work.

Garki was appointed on 5th September 2023