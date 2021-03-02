We Will Take Actions Against Marketers Hoarding Fuel-DPR

Following the fuel scarcity across the country, the Department of Petroleum Resources on Tuesday said that it will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on marketers engaged in hoarding of petroleum products in their outlets.

The Director of DPR, Sarki Auwalu, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday.

He stated that the warning was necessitated by the emergence of queues in retail outlets in some states of the federation.

THE WHISTLER had reported the long queues of car owners around the FCT, as motorists expressed frustration over fuel scarcity.

This has however,led to the increase in the activities of black marketers who sell their product for as high as N500 per litre.

On the Kubwa expressway, many petrol stations such as Gegu Oil, AA Rano, Shema and NNPC had long queues with people selling fuel outside the stations.

However, Auwalu maintained that from available records, there is product sufficiency in the country, adding that there was no need for hoarding by any marketer.

He said, “The DPR will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any outlet found wanting in this regard.

“The regulatory agency has set up a special taskforce to intensify surveillance and monitoring of all retail outlets and depots nationwide to check the anomaly.”

Auwalu further advised the general public against panic buying, assuring that the DPR would continue to provide its regulatory focus of quality, quantity, integrity and safety for the effective operations of the downstream sector.