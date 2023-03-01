“We Won Over 900,000 Votes In Lagos,” – Labour Party Guber Candidate Claims

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has claimed that the party got over 900,000 votes in Saturday’s presidential election in the state.

Advertisement

He criticised the process through which the results of the election were transmitted and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Rhodes-Vivour stated this on Wednesday at a press conference in the Lekki area of the state.

The Labour Party Guber Candidate said, “From our situation room, we see that we won over 900, 000 votes and this was all because you came out. This was won without any voter inducement. We cannot stop thanking the good people of Lagos. We made history in that election; we took Lagos State and restored it back to the people.

“We unequivocally reject the process by which the results were announced because it was not electronically as promised by INEC.”

Rhodes-Vivour urged Lagosians, particularly the youths, not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly election but take courage in coming out en masse on March 11 to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Advertisement

He expressed sadness over violence that characterised the election in some parts of the state, and called on the security agencies to brace up against voter intimidation and harassment..

According to him, Labour Party in the state is working on forming alliance with some opposition parties, adding that talks have begun with some top leaders in the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, polled 582,454 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, who scored a total of 572,606 votes.

The former Anambra State governor also defeated the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso who polled 75,750 votes and 8,442 votes, respectively.