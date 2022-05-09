We Won’t Allow Train Services Resume On Abuja-Kaduna Railway Until All Abductees Are Rescued–Families Of Victims

Forty-two days after the attacks by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train, families of Abducted victims have again converged to lament the negligence of the Federal Government to rescue the victims from the den of terrorists.

The families of the passengers that were abducted by terrorists on March 28, said on Monday in Abuja that they will not allow train services to resume until those in captivity are rescued.

Their meeting in Abuja is coming a week after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to establish a Situation Room to give a minute-by-minute account of rescue efforts to relatives of kidnapped passengers.

Speaking during the press conference, the families said, “NRC has neither contacted the relatives of kidnapped victims nor established any Situation Room as directed by the President”

The families insisted that the NRC remains out of service pending when the abducted passengers are released.

They urged the Federal Government to “quickly rescue our family members held hostage.”

The families added, “Abuja-Kaduna Train Service should not resume until the first prayer is met, and adequate security measures are put in place to guarantee the safety of prospective passengers. This position aligns with the prayers of the majority of Nigerians”.

Details later…