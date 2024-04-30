We Won’t Publish Names Of UTME Best-Performing Candidates- JAMB

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has explained why it refrained from publishing names of best-performing candidates from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME).

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede explained this while announcing the release of the 2024 examination on Monday.

Oloyede stated that the UTME was only a ranking examination, adding that there are other parameters to be considered as the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions.

“It is common knowledge that the Board has, at various fora, restated its unwillingness to publish the names of its best-performing candidates, as it considers its UTME as only a ranking examination on account of the other parameters that would constitute what would later be considered the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions.

“Similarly, because of the different variables adopted by respective institutions, it might be downright impossible to arrive at a single or all-encompassing set of parameters for generating a list of candidates with the highest admissible score as gaining admission remains the ultimate goal.

“Hence, it might be unrealistic or presumptive to say a particular candidate is the highest scorer given the fact that such a candidate may, in the final analysis, not even be admitted,” he said.

Oloyede however added that to avoid the Mmesoma saga, he urged those who want to give prizes to high-performing UTME candidates to verify with the Board first.

“However, owing to public demand and to avoid a repeat of the Mmesoma saga as well as provide a guide for those, who may want to award prizes to these set of high-performing candidates, the Board appeals to all concerned to always verify claims by candidates before offering such awards,” he said.

Recall that JAMB announced the release of the results of 1,842,464 candidates and withheld 64,624 results which are under investigation for examination misconducts.