‘We Won’t Tolerate It’ – Tinubu Reacts As Soldiers Detain Niger President 11 Days After He Warned Against Military Coup

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has vowed that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will resist any attempt to overthrow the existing democratically elected government of Niger Republic after the country’s presidential guards reportedly detained President Mohamed Bazoum in the country’s presidential palace.

Bazoum is reportedly being detained by his own guards.

Tinubu, who recently emerged as ECOWAS chairman, had warned against the “ugly trend” of military coups in West Africa, which he said was threatening the peace, security, and stability of the sub-region and by extension the African continent.

The coup attempt in the Niger Republic is coming exactly 11 days after the Nigerian leader issued the caution, noting that illegal and overt removal of sitting presidents has resulted in poverty and humanitarian crisis in the West Africa bloc.

Reacting to the development, Tinubu said in a personally signed statement: “Information filtering in from the Republic of Niger indicates some unpleasant developments around the country’s highest political leadership.

“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

“I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”