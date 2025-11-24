‘We Won’t Wait For Threats’—Abiodun Intensifies Security In Ogun

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday led a high-level security meeting with heads of security agencies to evaluate the state’s security situation and reinforce preventive measures to sustain its reputation as one of the country’s safest regions.

Abiodun disclosed the purpose of the meeting in a post on X, stating that he met with the “security chiefs in Ogun State today to assess the level of security in the state and the country as it relates to us.”

He added, “As we often say, the best time to prepare for war is during a time of peace.

“Ogun State is currently regarded as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, if not the most peaceful, and we must continue to protect and sustain that standing.”

The governor underscored that preserving Ogun’s peace requires deliberate, forward-looking action. He emphasised that the state must not wait for emerging threats before reinforcing its internal security capacity.

He explained that holding such strategic engagements with security chiefs helps the state monitor developments across Nigeria and anticipate possible spill-overs, especially as other regions experience heightened insecurity.

Abiodun further stated, “To maintain this position, we must stay proactive, strengthen our preparedness, and put in place the right measures to mitigate anything that could threaten our peace and stability.

“This is not the first meeting of its kind, but it is a particularly important one, which is why we convened it today.”

He also highlighted that the dialogue forms part of ongoing efforts designed to safeguard residents and protect the state’s stability.

“These formed part of our remarks as we engaged with the service chiefs this morning, reaffirming our shared commitment to keeping Ogun State safe, peaceful, and secure for all,” he added.