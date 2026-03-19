Weah Accuses CAF Of Undermining Referees In AFCON Title Reversal

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A former three-time African Footballer of the year, George Weah has strongly criticized the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over its controversial decision to withdraw the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title from Senegal and award it to Morocco.

In a statement dated March 18, 2026, the former Ballon d’Or winner insisted that the outcome of a football match must be determined on the pitch and not altered afterward by administrative rulings.

He referenced the universally accepted Laws of the Game, particularly Law 5, which grants referees full authority over decisions made during a match.

Weah argued that during the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco, the referee allowed play to continue despite a walk-off incident involving Senegal. According to him, the match was completed, including extra time, and a result was achieved on the field, making any post-match reversal unjustifiable.

Citing the referee’s report, Weah noted that the incident was recorded as a stoppage rather than a forfeiture, with recommendations for sanctions against infractions rather than nullification of the result. He maintained that CAF’s subsequent intervention undermines the authority of match officials and contradicts established football regulations.

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“Football must be decided on the pitch, not re-decided after the final whistle,” Weah stated, warning that such precedents could lead to a “slippery slope” where administrative bodies override referees on crucial in-game decisions such as penalties, offsides, and red cards.

The football legend expressed concern that the ruling has damaged the credibility of African football, eroding trust in its fairness and consistency.

He called on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and other relevant authorities to urgently review the matter and ensure justice is served.

Weah also dismissed circulating social media claims suggesting he supported CAF’s disciplinary decision, describing them as false and misleading. He urged those responsible for spreading such reports to desist immediately.

The CAF decision has continued to spark widespread debate across the football community, with stakeholders divided over the implications for governance and integrity in the sport on the continent.