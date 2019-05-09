Weapons Recovered As Troops Kill Two Bandits In Kaduna [PHOTOS]
Nigerian troops have killed two bandits in Gonan Bature East of Rijana and Kasarami farm house in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The troops, after raiding the bandits’ hideouts, also recovered various weapons.
Disclosing this was the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Col. Sagir Musa.
Musa revealed in press statement that the bandits occupied the abondoned Kasarami farm house and used it as shelter and a place to keep kidnapped victims.
The weapons recovered from the bandits are two AK 47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, 51 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and two techno cell phone.
Musa said the Army remains committed to finishing out bandits and safeguarding the citizens’ life and property, while ensuring that peace is restored in troubled parts of the country.